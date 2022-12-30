Two Grassy Park gangsters, who used their pit bull to attack an entire family on Christmas Day, have been sent to Pollsmoor Prison. The vicious attack in Sixth Avenue saw a 15-year-old boy being hospitalised as the pittie attacked him as the skollies also opened fire on the family.

Grassy Park police station commander Dawood Laing says the Six Bobs gang members were busted after cops were called to a hospital on Sunday where they found three mense injured. Pit Bull illustration image “It all started with an argument between two women,” Laing says. “The one woman’s boyfriend got involved and the argument escalated until the second woman’s boyfriend also got involved.

“The one boyfriend then left the scene and came back with these two Six Bobs known as Baker and Gammie.” He says Garath “Baker” Cochrane is a known shooter for the Six Bobs and arrived at the scene with a firearm while Moegamat “Gammie” Arnhuizen pitched up with the dog. PITCHED UP WITH DOG: Moegamat “Gammie” Arnhuizen. “Baker is an old shooter for the gang and just started firing at the family indiscriminately,” Laing explains.

“Gammie let the pit bull loose and set the animal to attack the boyfriend and others. “In the ordeal, the boyfriend was bitten by the pit bull as well as a 15-year-old boy.” Laing says that the skurke even threw a brick at one woman, which struck her head, and opened fire on another vrou nearby.

“They didn’t care who they injured but luckily the woman they shot at was not injured. “She ran away from the scene while the other three victims were treated at hospital,” he wyses. “The suspects were caught in the same street not long after the attack.”

HAD A GUN: Garath Cochrane. Laing adds: “It is shocking and sad that they can just open fire and set a pit bull to attack people. “This could have been deadly and we have also reported the matter to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA to see whether they will find grounds to confiscate that dog.” The duo made their first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this past Wednesday. They were told they are facing attempted murder charges.