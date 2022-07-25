Vagrants have been blamed for a fire that destroyed the main structure of the Bonteheuwel Tennis Club on Thursday night. Chairperson Andre van Tura said vagrants have vandalised the clubhouse over the last two years and at 6.25pm on Thursday, a fire ripped through the building which has rendered it unusable.

“We play every Saturday and Sunday right through the year but before we play, we always have to chase guys out of the clubhouse so that we can clean it and use it for the games. “Over the last few months, we have had law enforcement coming around there to keep the guys out and because of this, they decided to burn the place down,” he says. Andre, 33, says he has been a member of the Lepelhout Street club since the age of six and was on the scene of the fire shortly after it happened.

BURDENED: Tennis club rendered unusable “I got the call at about 6.30pm and I was able to get the officials down there in time before the fire caused damage to the tennis court and the nearby church. “At the moment, there are about six or seven guys who permanently sleep in the main section of the clubhouse and there are two living in a smaller structure. “The issue we have with the guys starting fires is that it could cause massive damage to the court and the church which is just behind.