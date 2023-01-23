“Everything we owned turned to ash.” These were the words of a hartseer aunty from Bonteheuwel, whose house in Bramble Way burnt down on Saturday.

Shahieda Vermeulen, 42, says she has lost alles. “I need to start from scratch,” she explains. “It’s difficult because I’m a single parent and I’m looking after my disabled brother as well. It’s sad.” SHATTERED: Shaheida. According to Shahieda, she doesn’t know how the fire started although there are rumours going around the community.

“Our house burnt and my sister’s Wendy house just burnt on the side and luckily they still have their belongings. “There are such a lot of stories going around about someone who went to sleep with a burning candle, and rumours of petrol or diesel involved,” she says. She tells the Daily Voice that her 14-year-old daughter had also lost all her school stuff.

“My daughter just started Grade 9. My daughter is devastated, my other kids and we as a family are shattered.” CLEAN UP: A fire in Bramble Way wreaked havoc. Neighbour Jamie Lee Peterson, whose house was partially destroyed, says she is also traumatised by the incident. “When we woke up the smoke was already coming from the roof. It was so scary, I’m still in shock because my son had to witness stuff burning down,” she adds.

The City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Edward Bosch confirms the blaze. “The City’s fire and rescue service was alerted this morning at 4.24am. No injuries or fatalities were reported,” he explains. He adds that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.