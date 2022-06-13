Over 30 people have found themselves homeless after a fire destroyed multiple shacks in Bellville South on Saturday. According to residents, the fire started on Stilwaney Crescent just after 9pm and the cause of the blaze is unknown.

Marshall Fredericks, a resident who lives near the settlement, said the community noticed the smoke and ran to the area to find a wall of fire. “The flames were very big and people were all running around with their clothes and whatever they could save from their homes. “Some of the guys got water and sand to put the fire out but it was very big,” he says.

He says neighbours in houses near the settlement were showing thumbs up while people were taking pictures of the fire. “I still cannot understand why the people were happy, almost like it was a party or something that the people’s houses were on fire.” A resident who did not want to be named told the Daily Voice they suspect something was thrown at one of the shacks to start the fire.

“I was sitting at my house when I smelled smoke and when I came outside I saw the fire and people running around. “Some of the guys ran in to get some of my stuff but most of my things burnt out. “The other people here have an issue with us and I heard there was something thrown in by one of the houses but I cannot say which one.”