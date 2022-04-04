Mystery surrounds a fire that destroyed three businesses and damaged another in Eerste River on Saturday afternoon.

Residents near Stratford and Beverley streets got a skrik when black smoke started pouring out of the Motor Mecha workshop at about 2.30pm, while flames could also be seen in the Baghdad Superette and the Auto Spares next door.

Resident Rosco Wannenburg told the Daily Voice: “What made people skrik was the loud banging sounds.

“I do not know if it was the gas canisters in the shop or the stuff in the workshop but people thought the place was going to explode.

“The people at the hairdresser next to the shop started running in to get stuff out of there but there were also people trying to look what was burning inside.”

HAZE: Smoke outside workshop. Picture supplied

When the Daily Voice arrived on the scene, the entire area was shrouded in thick black smoke while at least four loud explosions echoed through the area.

Sandra Scholtz, the owner of the Nu Look hair salon, said she had closed the store earlier in the day and was driving past her business when she saw the smoke.

“Most of my staff and some of the customers were still close by so they all came to run in and save what they could.

“Luckily the wind was blowing the fire away from our store but there is still damage at the back.

“I do not know what could have caused the fire because the workshop at the back was closed whole day.”

While the Daily Voice was on the scene, fire trucks arrived to douse the flames.

