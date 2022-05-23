Thirteen homes burnt down in a devastating fire in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein on Saturday. According to the residents, the fire was caused by load shedding.

Twenty-two people have now been left homeless while three formal dwellings were also damaged. The fire broke out on Saturday at around 4pm in Coffee Crescent. Wallacedene resident Edwin Baron, 25, tells the Daily Voice the fire started soon after load shedding ended in the area.

“The fire started just after load shedding, and everyone’s shacks on the yard were destroyed,” he says. TRIED TO STOP FLAMES: Edwin Baron “The power went off at about 1pm and someone who was making food at the time forgot to unplug their stove, so when the power went on there was a surge and the plug caught fire. “We tried to stop the flames but they were too high and the wind was also blowing, fanning the flames. We could do nothing about it.

“Everyone – man, woman and child – helped to douse the flames. “We thank the police and fire department that were on the scene very quickly and who doused the fire. “We are just very glad that no one was injured.”

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, says they were alerted to a fire at 3.56pm in Wallacedene. “Crews from Kraaifontein, Brackenfell, Milnerton and Bellville were on scene with three fire engines, two water tankers and a rescue vehicle. “The fire destroyed several informal structures and three formal dwellings sustained partial damages. A total of 22 persons were displaced and two firefighters sustained minor injuries.