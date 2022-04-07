A worker at the five-star Asara Wine Estate and Hotel has lifted the lid on alleged racism, claiming management is barring black people.

An investigation is under way following an incident at the weekend where a conversation was heard on the two-way radio used among staff, management and security, reports the Cape Times.

It was recorded and a staff member is heard being instructed not to allow any “bravo” (black) patrons to the premises.

“Ek wil nie ‘n geval van gister he nie…so whiskey (whites) is okay maar moenie bravos (blacks) in aat nie (I don’t want a situation like yesterday. whiskey is okay but do not allow bravos),” a person is heard saying.

The employee, who spoke to the Cape Times, has been with the Stellenbosch estate for five years and said the management must be held accountable: “They are denying access to the establishment based on ethnicity and this is blatant racism and a violation of human rights.

“So when black patrons come to the gate with no reservation, they get turned away and are told the place is full, but when white people arrive after them, also without a reservation, they are allowed in, no questions asked.

INVESTIGATION: Venue

“It has left a bitter taste because this is where I get my bread and butter,” said the employee.

In a statement, Asara operations manager, Klaus Ahlers said: “Without prejudice we take your allegations extremely seriously and are busy with a thorough internal investigation in this regard.

“We deny any of your unfounded accusations and reserve our rights.

“Subject to the internal report and outcome based on our investigation from our senior members of staff, we will revert back to you.”

But the employee said the alleged racism had happened on more than one occasion and has become “more blatant”.

