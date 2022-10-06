Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says load shedding could ease within the next 10 days, but it could take another 18 to 24 months for capacity to come onto the network. “We are doing everything possible to add megawatts to the grid,” he said during an interview on Radio Sonder Grense on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Eskom was forced to implement Stage 4 load shedding following the tripping of a generation unit each at the Kendal and Lethabo power stations. De Ruyter said Eskom has started buying power from Zambia and is also looking at acquiring power from Mozambique and the private sector. He added that the private sector had a total of 6000 megawatts of renewable projects in the pipeline.

Last month, Eskom announced plans to purchase power programmes to secure 1000MW to bolster constrained generation capacity. “Initially the programmes will focus on generators capable of supplying more than one megawatt to the grid. Over time the threshold will be lowered to enable smaller producers to participate,” the power utility said. On the Standard Offer Programme, Eskom will procure power from companies who have existing generation capacity for a period of three years, at an established price.