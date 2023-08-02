A Blackheath family claim they have been left in the dark by Eskom after they have been without electricity for three months. After logging several calls with the power utility, the 50-year-old homeowner said they have resorted to illegal connections just to keep their fridge running.

“We had to connect cables to our neighbour’s house after we’ve been sitting in the dark for three months with no assistance from Eskom,” the oupa explained. “I have tried everything to get the people from Eskom to come and fix our prepaid electricity meter, but still nothing has happened. NOT FIXED: Prepaid meter “Our house is cold and dark and we have had to thrown so much of our meat away.

“I even asked my neighbour to connect his electricity with ours just so we can keep the fridge on.” The frustrated ou toppie said they received an electricity voucher which they can’t use because their meter box has not yet been fixed. He wysed: “They have given me eight reference numbers so far and a R150 electricity voucher, but what am I supposed to do with it if they’re not going to come fix the prepaid meter?

“My children don’t even know what it is to watch TV anymore because we have to keep the fridge on. I’ve seen them working in my area, but they busy braaing and not coming to fix my problem,” the man added. Eskom spokesperson Kyle Cookson said: “Eskom is aware that the customer logged a fault on 7 June due to no electricity supply. “Electricity supplied was restored on 12 June, but on the same day before the fault was closed the customer logged another fault which was rejected due to the duplication.