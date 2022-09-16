Blackheath mense say they’re being forced to sit through 60 hours of darkness instead of the regulated two hours during load shedding. Gail van Boom, 68, says that for the last few months, residents are left bang when load shedding comes around because it leads to days of no krag.

“I’m an elderly woman who uses a nebuliser for my asthma, but my machine has been off for so long that I cannot use it anymore, while I am [also] too afraid to shop for groceries because I end up throwing it away,” Gail says. “When we contacted Eskom they said it was an issue with a cable underground, but other roads on the same grid are not affected. “Our area [Gaylee], Tuscany Glen and Dennemere stay off for long periods after load shedding and we just do not get answers.

“The power goes on for a few hours but it is mostly darkness here by us.” She says earlier in the week, Dennemere residents protested over the delays which led to power being restored. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said on Wednesday: “The issue has been resolved as repairs have been made to the faulty cables that has caused the issue.”