A BLACK Democratic Alliance (DA) has resigned due to “continuous use” of apartheid-era references to black people Former DA Drakenstein municipality ward councillor Linda Lunda ended her membership with the DA citing a “level of inconsistencies“ which were ”appalling”, saying she was the only black councillor left in caucus having to listen to racial slurs towards black constituents.

She says: "As some of you might know, I have rendered my resignation on Thursday and ended my membership with the Democratic Alliance. “This came after a very long period where I had to convince myself to stay in a party I once believed was the only vehicle for change for our people. “The level of inconsistencies were appalling. I was the only black councillor in caucus left and had to sit and listen many times to how sitting ward councillors referred to members of their wards as ‘Bantus’ and speaking down on black people and in a derogatory manner.

“All this in full view of leadership. And nothing would happen. “How irregularities have been covered up and councillors in the opposition would be vilified, yet the DA was wrong and the opposition was right. Which by the way is a gross misconduct of Council.” DA Regional Chairperson Koos Steyn hit back though, saying her resignation was no surprise as it followed disciplinary proceedings against Lunda for attending a rally of another political party.

Lunda follows a long list of black DA members, some in senior roles, to leave the party in recent years citing racism within the party, including former leader Mmusi Maimane in 2019, Herman Mashaba, Lindiwe Mazibuko and Phumzile Van Damme. Reacting to the latest resignation, political analyst Keith Gotschalk said: “It is staggering that DA councillors would use the Verwoerdian term ‘Bantus’”. “The Progs, Helen Suzman's party which is the antecedent to the DA, always used the word “Africans”.