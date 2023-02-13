A group of residents from Lost City came together to make a toddler’s first birthday extra special. Mense from Tafelberg Street helped give Ashton Martinus a lekker party on Friday.

The tot’s teen mother tragically passed away in November, and he is now being cared for by his grandparents. Mom Lakecia, 18, died instantly after Ashton’s father allegedly struck her with a full beer bottle on the side of her head during an argument. SLAIN MOTHER: Lakecia Martinus. Picture: Supplied Austin du Plessis, 23, was arrested a week before Christmas and is currently being held at Pollsmoor Prison.

More on this Teen mother ‘killed’ by her berk

According to one of the organisers of the party, Noleen Moses, they did it out of love for the little boy. “He is like our own child,” she explained. “That is why we did it because if you look at him, your heart goes out to him.”

BIRTHDAY: Ashton, one. Picture: Supplied Noleen said mense didn’t do it to be in the spotlight but to help the family celebrate a significant day in Ashton’s life. “We understand their situation, it was not easy for them to celebrate the birthday because their daughter wasn’t there,” she added. Ashton’s grandmother, Cheryl-Ann Smith, said the party was a bittersweet event for them.

“It wasn’t a nice feeling to celebrate without his mother. “My heart is sore because when I look at him I’m thinking about what more his mother would have done for him,” she added. The granny said she is thankful for the community who arranged the koektafeltjie for the laaitie.

“I’m happy that they could do something like this for Ashton.” HARTSEER: Russell and Cheryl-Ann. Picture: Supplied Oupa Russell added that looking after little Ashton is a huge task for them as they are both unemployed, but they do it joyfully. “Every day there is something new that he does, from crawling to walking,” Russell said.