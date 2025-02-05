THE Cape of Good Hope SPCA bared their teeth with a series of raids on dog-fighting syndicates on the Cape Flats. Along with the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit, the animal welfare organisation conducted raids in Eerste River and Ottery where they uncovered two dogfighting pits and confiscated 12 dogs and executed three arrests.

Wooden boards used to create fighting pits. Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse says similar to the property in Ottery the team discovered a collapsed dogfighting pit, stained with blood – grim evidence of the brutal organised fights that had taken place there. He says dogs were found on heavy chains, sonder water, and the females were clearly being used for breeding purposes - either for financial gains of a winning bloodline or simply to sustain their bloodlust with an ongoing supply of victims. Pieterse explains: “One suspect was arrested on the scene, and we believe further arrests will be made as our investigation progresses.

“A case has been opened at Kleinvlei South African Police Services. “This latest bust follows our raid in Ottery, where we seized five dogs, two of whom bore unmistakable scars from dogfighting. “A dog and a young puppy were found with freshly cropped ears, their wounds still stitched—also a clear act of cruelty under the Animals Protection Act.

The team also discovered dogfighting paraphernalia, including a treadmill, break-stick and medication and are in the process of gathering forensic (blood) evidence for DNA testing from the fighting pit. Chained dogs discovered in Eerste River Pieterse adds: “Two suspects have now been arrested, have appeared in court and have been released on bail, in spite of our opposition. We expect to make further arrests in this case soon.” He further explains the organisation is now trying to raise funds for the forensic tests to secure a conviction.