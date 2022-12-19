Cops have made a breakthrough in the Bishop Lavis family massacre after they arrested a young relative just hours after the incident. The 18-year-old was found on Wednesday near the scene where the bodies of Elmoline Kemp, 46, her 13-year-old son Peter, and her sister Shireen Isaacs, 54, were discovered in the backyard of their Nooitgedacht home.

Their bodies were scattered next to a blood-soaked white mattress, the women lying face down on the ground while the teen was on his back. Elmoline Kemp, 46, her son Peter, and her sister Shireen Isaacs, 54 The details of what happened are sketchy as the police are still investigating, but a source said the women looked as if they were bludgeoned to death. “It seems like a panga was used to kill the young boy,” the source added.

Neighbours say the teen suspect was sitting on the stoep on the morning of the killings. When the police arrived he went to a family friend’s home across the road from where he was picked up by the cops. “He was wandering the streets around 3am and at the time no one knew that there was a murder,” a neighbour said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed: “Detectives arrested an 18-year-old male who is related to the victims, and who was found at the scene. “Once charged, the suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in Bishop Lavis on three charges of murder. “The motive for the attack on the two females, aged 46 and 54, and a 13-year-old boy in Marlin Street is yet to be determined.