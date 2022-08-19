The notorious ‘bin killer’ from Manenberg has confirmed his plans to proceed with a bail application despite facing charges of murder and rape of two Cape Flats women at separate courts. The man accused of stabbing Manenberg teen Elene Lino, 19, to death and dumping her body in a wheelie bin has made a u-turn on his initial plans to stay in the mang for the duration of his trial.

Gavin “Nanganag” Manuel, 49, returned to the Athlone Magistrat’s Court yesterday where his family could be seen in the gallery. He was caught red-handed pushing the wheelie bin on 9 January. Months earlier he was busted by Manenberg police for allegedly raping Elene’s relative and is currently appearing before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on rape charges.

Elene Lino, 19 Manuel went on the run and after a six-day search he was busted in Mitchells Plain where it was revealed that he managed to evade police with the help of his family. Elene’s angry family questioned how he could proceed with a bail hearing as he was facing an equally serious charge at Wynberg Magistrate's Court. Her angry uncle says: “They postponed the case to 29 August where he will go ahead with his application but we are very angry because so many people signed the petition for bail to be denied.