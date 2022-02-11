The family of a 14-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated by her own grandfather says the notorious “Bin Killer” paid them a visit and begged them to drop the charges after sharing a jail cell with the 64-year-old accused.

This was revealed at the Wynberg Regional Court on Thursday as the Manenberg teen and her mother arrived ahead of the rape trial against the oupa from Ruth Court.

REVEAL: Victim of oupa rape and her mother outside court. Picture: Monique Duval

He was busted by Manenberg Police in April last year after the then 13-year-old girl’s pregnancy test came back positive.

During the investigation, it was revealed that she had been repeatedly raped by the old man and had fallen pregnant.

The teen had an abortion and the foetus was kept for DNA testing to confirm the paternity.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, the victim’s 37-year-old mother says they got a skrik when Gavin “Nanganang” Manuel came to their house on New Year’s Eve.

Manuel, 49, who was busted for the horrific murder of his girlfriend Elene Lino, 19, in January, was released from prison in December after he was arrested for raping an 18-year-old girl.

DUMPED IN BIN: Elene Lino. Picture supplied

The mother says they were shocked to learn that the two alleged rapists had shared a cell and became friends in the mang.

“Nanganang came to us before he murdered that girl and put her in the bin,” the mom says.

“He was released because just like my father he was facing rape charges and they were sharing a cell where they became friends.

“He told me that my father was getting swaar in jail and wanted to speak to my daughter to ask her to drop the charges.

“I stopped him from speaking to my child and told him no, we are going ahead because we want justice for what he did to my daughter.”

The distraught woman says while the teen was preparing to take the stand against her oupa, they were informed that he would return to court today but would not go on trial yet.

“They said he is coming back Friday but apparently he doesn’t want to plead yet.

“We are still waiting on the DNA results but we were told that there is a backlog at the labs,” said the mom.

“She has received counselling and is doing much better. She is ready to tell the court what happened and I am supporting her.

“Even though he is my father, what he did to my child was wrong and we want justice. He can send whoever from prison, we will not change our minds.”

Earlier this week, Manuel returned to the Athlone Magistrates’ Court where he abandoned his bail bid.

He was remanded in custody and his case was postponed to 5 May.

