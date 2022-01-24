Just four months before he allegedly stabbed his teen girlfriend to death and stuffed her body in a wheelie bin, Gavin Manuel allegedly attacked another Manenberg meisie and threatened to kill her.

As the 49-year-old man returns to the Athlone Magistrates’ Court today for the murder of his girlfriend Elene Lino, 19, the Daily Voice can reveal that Manuel has a long history of violent crimes dating back to the 1980s.

Elene’s sister Candice Baartman, 26, has also claimed that he intended to murder their entire family.

The man known as “Nanganang” was arrested after Elene was found dead on 9 January, just hours after the couple were heard arguing the night before.

MURDER SCENE: Body of Elene Lino, 19, found in a bin

Cops launched a manhunt as angry residents rioted in the streets demanding he be handed over to the community.

After a six-day search, he was busted in Mitchell’s Plain after cops learnt that his daughter had helped him escape.

According to a Daily Voice source, Manuel’s criminal record dates back to the 1980s when he was convicted of a house robbery in Bellville South.

“He spent two years in Mossel Bay Prison after being convicted of house robbery and was released on parole in 1993,” says the source.

“According to his record, he has previous charges of assault, theft and drugs over the years.

“Last year he was again convicted at Athlone Magistrates’ Court for being in possession of Mandrax pille and he was sent to Pollsmoor for 60 days.”

The source says at the time of his arrest, Manuel had three outstanding cases which included the rape of an 18-year-old girl and the theft of a vehicle in Mowbray.

“He was arrested in September for raping an 18-year-old relative of Elene,” says the source.

“The teen told police that she woke up one morning to find that Elene had left the house.

“Manuel then locked the doors and forced her on a bed where he sodomised her while using a condom.

“He threatened to kill her if she told anyone, saying he would hang her in the bathroom.

“She somehow escaped and ran to another relative for help.

“It is unclear why he was released from prison while facing such a serious charge.”

Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum says Manenberg residents will fight to keep Manuel behind bars.

“He is a menace to society.

During our consultations with residents who overheard the arguments, we were told that he was obsessed with Elene and she was scared to leave him because of his threat to kill her relative (the teen he allegedly raped).

“We will be gathering at court on Monday where we will continue to oppose his bail.”

Meanwhile, Candice says several days after Elene’s murder, a resident visited her and made another shocking revelation.

“The person who does not want to be named told me that Manuel spoke to them the week before Elene died,” she said.

“They told me Nanganang said that he wanted to kill all of us. He didn’t say how he would do it but this just shows the type of monster he is.”

The brave woman, who caught Manuel in the act with Elene’s body in the bin, adds: “I am the main state witness and I am not bang of him. I will tell the courts everything I saw.”

