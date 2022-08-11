The notorious ‘wheelie bin killer’ from Manenberg has applied for a bail application at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court months after choosing to stay in the mang. Gavin “Nanganag” Manuel, 49, shocked the court on Wednesday when he stated that after six months he now wanted to get bail, amid a petition from thousands of Manenberg residents opposing his release.

Manuel faces a charge of murder for the death of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Elene Lino. SLAIN: Elene Lino, 19. Picture supplied He was busted after Elene’s lifeless body was discovered in a wheelie bin on 9 January just hours after the couple were heard arguing. He was allegedly caught red-handed by her sister trying to dump the bin but fled and left the bin in the street.

Residents opened the bin and found that Elene had been stabbed multiple times and was covered with rubbish. Cops launched a manhunt as angry residents rioted in the streets demanding he be handed over to the community. After a six-day search, Manuel was busted in Mitchells Plain where it was revealed that he managed to evade police with the help of his family.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, a woman and two children could be seen smiling at him from the public gallery. In his first attempt at bail, he did not have a fixed address and could not apply for bail. The case was postponed to 18 August for Manuel to proceed with his bail hearing.