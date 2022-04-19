Over the Easter weekend, the Ottery Boyz MCC Biker club delivered pickled fish, Easter eggs and other treats to communities across the southern suburbs as part of their annual Pickled Fish Run.

To mark the seventh year of the run, over 1500 people received pickled fish on Good Friday while the club also held an Easter egg hunt in Parkwood on Saturday.

Keith Blake, organiser of the event, said deliveries were made to Freedom Park, Hanover Park, Philippi and Parkwood.

“About 80 to 90 bikers from different clubs all over Cape Town gathered at my place in Ottery before we went to Freedom Park to hand out pickled fish to about 300 people.

“Then we went to Lansdowne Road and handed out to 400 Hanover Park residents before stopping at Philippi and Parkwood to serve over 800.

“Along with the pickled fish, we were also blessed by private donors to give cooldrinks and other treats to the public.

“As the club, we passed around a helmet and raised over R3 000, of which every cent was used to buy marshmallow eggs that were also handed out.”

GIVING BACK: Keith Blake

On Saturday, the club went back to Parkwood to host an Easter egg hunt for the kids which included people served by the Jabulani Community Organisation.

Yasmine Abrahams of Jabulani said: “Keith and his family come every year to deliver pickled fish and other things and this year they brought joy to the community.

“At first there was not a single person at our centre but when the people heard the bikes coming, they knew the pickled fish was coming and soon they all came running.”

Jabulani also holds a street boeka every Saturday during Ramadaan.

