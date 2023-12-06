Kraaifontein was in rep en roer when a group of bikers arrived to surprise the community with food and toys. The rally was organised by the No Stop organisation and was the culmination of a Toy and Tin Drive by several biker clubs.

Surprised residents came out in their numbers when they heard the roar of engines as the bikers rolled up in front of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Scottsville. The bikes were loaded with non-perishable food items and toys for excited children. Charlene Miles from No Stop says the children had great fun as they admired the blink bikes.

FULL FORCE: Charlene Miles Charlene says: “It was the first time many of them could see such a machine up close and personal and some were even allowed to get on and pose for a picture. “The bike clubs handed out food and toys to the children. “I would like to thank Olvidados, Lo3 and En Sputt Mcc bikers for this charitable gesture.”

Charlene says the bikers handed out cans of baked beans, spaghetti, canned vegetables, meatballs in gravy, jars of peanut butter and even toothpaste for the laaities. TOYS AND TIN FOOD: Scottsville kids dig in Bernice Kotze, the “First Lady” of Olvidados Bikers Club says their festive Toy and Tin Drive was a huge success. Bernice says: “It was a pleasure to join the event as a team. We were delighted that the kids enjoyed every moment with us.