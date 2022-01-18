A Kensington motorcycle club has raised R15 000 worth of stationery in a fundraiser for kids at an underprivileged school.

The crew of 62 bikers from the Freedom Riders and the Urban Racing Bike Shop, made their way to the Kidscan Afterschool Learning Centre in Kleinmond in the Overberg at the weekend where they donated the much needed stationery to the 65 learners from grade 1 to 5.

Organiser Lee Peters said the club gathered the donations among themselves and from the public who generously supported the drive.

“We did this because they are a school in need who don’t have a lot of funding and depend on donations,” he explains.

“We got together and decided to assist these little people in their time of need.

CREW: The bikers in Kleinmond

“The school has 65 kids... We are also grateful for Eugene Matthews who helped us get the word out.

“We feel honoured and blessed to have done this for them. We left on our bikes to Kleinmond at 8am on Sunday to go share this blessing with these kids.”

The stationery included books, pens, pencils, paper, plastic, wrapping paper, erasers and more.

Each child was kitted out with an individual pack.

DONATIONS: The stationery

Comedian Eugene Matthews said he was happy to be part of such a “heartwarming” event.

“When I heard about the Kleinmond stationery run and the story behind the beneficiary, I immediately wanted to be involved.

“I drove the support vehicle to the venue.

“We don’t often get to visit smaller communities to see their needs and so we are honoured to have reached this school.

“The event was blessed and well supported, I hope more people can do this.”

[email protected]