Tributes have been pouring in on social media after it was confirmed a missing Cape Town biker was found dead on Thursday. Wonderboy Hleza, 51, from Brackenfell went missing on April 26, after he was last seen leaving his home in Sonkring.

Last week, police sought assistance from the public in locating the missing biker. His picture was circulated far and wide in hopes of finding him alive. At the time, police said Hleza was last seen wearing a black riding jacket, black trousers, black motorbike gloves, black and white motorbike helmet and a red and yellow lucky star buff.

He was driving his silver Kawasaki GTR motorbike. However, on Thursday, provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed Hleza was found deceased, reports IOL. Hleza’s family told News24 that he went to Worcester last Tuesday to renew his license as he thought the queues would be shorter.

The family said he was spotted in the Durbanville area on CCTV footage. Hleza was a biker for more than a decade and ran a company that transports motorcycles. Van Wyk said: “This office can confirm that the body was found by the SAPS search team in Du Toitskloof Pass earlier (Thursday). The body was retrieved by search and rescue teams at approximately 2pm.”