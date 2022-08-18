A top cop from Grassy Park has gone on the rampage against rapists and perpetrators of violence against women and children and has warned he will arrest each suspect on his books by the end of Women’s Month. In just a few months, Colonel Dawood Laing and his team of crack investigators have recorded a 90% arrest rate for alleged rapists and suspects.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, he says the team were inspired by a speech from President Cyril Ramaphosa who said that gender-based violence in South Africa needed to be addressed. “We are focusing on rapes, sexual offences, shootings and domestic violence where the victims are women and children,” says the top cop. “We have also broadened this to crime affecting our grannies and grandpas and those vulnerable in our communities to show that we are serious.”

Laing says as part of their approach, cops go out on a manhunt once a docket is opened against a suspect to ensure speedy arrests. According to the rape statistics, the station recorded 46 cases of which 38 arrests were executed. “In this we had five withdrawals and we only have three outstanding (arrests) where the perpetrator is not known to the victim.

“For the sexual offences we have 22 cases reported of which seven were withdrawn and the rest were arrested.” He says the station recorded over 700 domestic violence cases made against men and women of which EVERY docket has been handled and sent to court. “Sometimes the victims withdraw or the court gives an instruction for mediation.

“But there is not one case that we have not followed up and sent through the system,” says Laing. He says the arrest of two women along with a member of the Six Bobs gang for the vicious attack on a teen girl shows the scourge of violence extended to women as perpetrators. “In that case we arrested two women who lured the girl to be attacked by the Six Bobs gang and one alleged gang member so far.

“It is an ongoing case and we will find the rest of the suspects, we will not rest. “It also shows the involvement of women in these cases.” Laing warns that suspects of these vile crimes will not get away on his watch.