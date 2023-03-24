National lottery operator Ithuba said the pensioner, who had worked as a delivery driver, won the Powerball Plus draw from the March 14 draw.

A Gqeberha grandfather was watching the Lotto draw on television when he realised he was R23 million richer.

The winner, who is in his 70s, said: “I couldn’t sleep that night, I was so excited and I had so many thoughts going through my mind. The next morning, I did not hesitate, and I went straight to the Ithuba office to process my winnings.”

In addition to buying a house and car, he intends on investing in his grandchildren’s education.“My family will not struggle, they will have good lives long after I’m gone, with this now being their legacy,” he added.

Another retiree in Cape Town, who worked as a surveyor, bagged R11m in the Lotto 2 Plus draw, and plans on travelling first class.