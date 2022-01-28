Although the South African Department of Energy has not yet released information about next month’s fuel prices, it is widely expected that motorists will be hit with big increases for both petrol and diesel.

“After some reprieve on the domestic fuel price front in January, the renewed rise in the oil price is likely to result in another hefty fuel price increase in February,” The Bureau for Economic Research said.

Many analysts are expecting an increase of more than R1 per litre, which would push petrol prices beyond the R20 mark again, reports IOL and AFP.

95 Unleaded petrol currently retails at R18.89. However, the February increases are expected to push prices beyond the R20 mark.

