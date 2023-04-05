If you’ve planned a trippie over this weekend’s Easter Holidays, there is some relief at the fuel pumps from today. But while drivers behind the wheel of diesel vehicles can expect larger price cuts, petrol drivers are not so lucky.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced on Tuesday that at the coast, diesel 0.05% sulphur will decrease by 73.58c a litre, while 0.005% sulphur will drop by 74.58c a litre, and 93 unleaded petrol by a mere 1c a litre. The price of 95 petrol will increase by two cents – to R22.97 per litre from R22.95. Illuminating paraffin decreases from R15.18 to R13.80 and LP gas (p/kg) from R36.10 to R35.17.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis, and informed by international and local factors. These include the fact that South Africa imports crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including import costs such as shipping, reports IOL. Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union Uasa, said the decrease in diesel and illuminating paraffin prices was good news, but consumers with petrol-run vehicles were less fortunate.