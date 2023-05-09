The communities of Bishop Lavis and Valhalla Park are on high alert after a Somali shopkeeper was shot inside his winkel on Sunday in broad daylight. The bhai, known as Sticks, was rushed to hospital by his family and is recovering.

An eyewitness, who saw what happened in Olyfberg Road, said alles happened quickly. “A white VW Polo stopped and a guy jumped out; he made like he wanted to buy something and just started to shoot at Sticks. I was at the shop when it happened, but luckily no-one else was injured.” The eyewitness said after the skote was fired, the shooter got back into the Polo and the car sped off.

“We just saw how Sticks’ family at the shop carried him out of the tuckshop and put him in the car to take him to hospital. “What I don’t understand is that the shooters didn’t even go into the shop to maybe steal things, they just shot and drove away. It also can’t be protection money stuff because Sticks has been here for a few years, he is not new in the area. “Why shoot Sticks? He is not even a gangster? Ons almal is nou op high alert.”