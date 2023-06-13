Tears flowed in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday as it was revealed that the shopkeeper accused of killing teen Shelton Williams had allegedly planned to murder him. Just a week after the 15-year-old from Parkwood was laid to rest, his hartseer family arrived at court to hear the bail application.

The Grade 8 pupil from Fairmount High School was shot at the huiswinkel in Heath Road last month, allegedly during an argument over a lighter. KILLED: Shelton Williams Another teen was also injured in the shooting after being struck in the arm. Chaos broke out in the area and Public Order Police were called in as cops arrested the 37-year-old winkel bhai and searched for the murder weapon.

Officers found a stolen firearm in the ceiling of the shop. SCENE: Body in Parkwood. File photo: Leon Knipe During the bail application, the prosecutor revealed that the State would be pursuing a Schedule 6 bail bid as the murder was allegedly premeditated. “There is a dispute about the schedule as the State says Schedule 6, but the defence says Schedule 5.

“The State contends that it was a planned, premeditated murder and what the investigation uncovered is when the situation presented itself, it [the murder] was carried out,” said the prosecutor. The shopkeeper’s lawyer told the court that he believed it was Schedule 5, hinting that the shooting was not planned. Shelton’s mother was escorted out of the courtroom by relatives after bursting into tears.