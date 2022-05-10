The City of Cape Town has urged residents to be aware of a prepaid electricity scam. The City’s energy directorate has urged residents to be vigilant when approached with an offer online and reminded residents to only purchase electricity from approved vendors.

“The City is aware that the scammer is claiming to be able to provide residents with electricity prepaid tokens at a substantially discounted rate. “It should be noted that any units bought via this scam will not be accepted by City prepaid electricity meters and effectively, customers will lose the money paid. “Residents are encouraged to only purchase units from reputable vendors and are reminded that they may find vendors by making use of the City’s new load-shedding app or by visiting the City’s website,” said Mayco member for Energy, Councillor Beverley van Reenen.

WARN: Van Reenen She added that the City cannot refund residents in these situations. “Households which are struggling financially are reminded that they can reduce their household electricity bills by using less. To a large extent, the power is truly in their hands to reduce costs. “The City also has help available for registered indigent people and pensioners, as well as those who have been severely affected by Covid-19.