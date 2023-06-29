The City of Cape Town is warning residents to look out for two new electricity scams which are doing the rounds. “We urge residents to be aware of scammers trying to sell cheap, fraudulent units and others posing as electricity officials to gain access to their homes,” said the City’s Mayco member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen.

“In the first scam, residents are offered cheaper units. The electricity ‘sold’ doesn’t work on the City’s meters and anyone making use of this service will unfortunately soon find that out. “In the second scam, a senior citizen reported to us that someone had visited her home claiming they needed to enter the property to scan her prepaid meter so she could get a rebate on her electricity,” she added. “The City urges residents to be aware of scammers who are posing as City officials or contractors to gain access to their homes.

“Once given access to residents’ homes, the scammers steal small personal items like jewellery and cash. In most cases, the elderly are targeted.” Van Reenen said the City’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department will make an appointment with residents before visiting their home. “Municipal workers and contractors must carry a work order number specific to that dwelling and a legitimate City-issued identification card.”