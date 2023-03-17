The City of Cape Town is warning residents about scammers posing as City electricity employees in the Rondebosch area. The scammers are pretending to perform meter readings or meter repairs, with the intention of gaining access to residents’ homes.

“We urge residents in all areas in the metro to be alert and to report suspicious behaviour to the City and the SAPS.” The City said when work is being carried out in a neighbourhood, municipal workers and City contractors carry a work order number specific to that home and a City-issued identification card. Residents are urged to be vigilant and to request these from the official before allowing them onto their property.

If the person cannot produce these documents, do not allow them into your home. “The identification card must display the City logo, the name and surname of the staff member or mandated contractor, and must contain an embedded photo of the staff member or mandated contractor,” said Mayco member for Energy, Beverley van Reenen. “Our teams were also made aware of another scammer in the Bellville area, who contacted a resident telephonically and offered to write-off an electricity disconnection order, for a fee.