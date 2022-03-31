A Hanover Park woman says she fought off two men who tried to kidnap her and wants to alert mense to be careful.

She says the incident happened around 10pm last Tuesday as she was walking towards her husband in 7de Laan.

The 50-year-old says four men in a black VW Golf approached her.

“We don’t have parking in front of our home, so my husband usually parks in the side roads,” she explains.

“He was busy parking his van about a minute away from our house, and I walked to him in my pyjamas and gown.

“I saw a car drive past me but I didn’t really take note of it. The car made a U-turn and as I was shouting to my husband, a big man jumped out of the backseat and grabbed my hair from the back.

“I thought to myself that this man wants to put me in their car and I threw myself on the road and he kept pulling me up.”

The shocked woman says she decided to fight as no one could hear her scream.

“I was struggling with him, fighting for my life. I shouted and screamed for help.

“Maybe the others in the car thought he was failing at what he was supposed to do, because another man jumped out of the car and slapped me.

“I tried to crawl away, my phone fell out of my pocket, they spoke in another language but they didn’t say anything to me.

“They took my phone and went back into their car and drove away.”

The woman says she got up and ran to her husband.

“I shouted to my husband that they took my phone and he got a stone and threw it in the front passenger window, but they still got away.

“There were four black men but only two came out.

“The big one was wearing flip flops and cargo pants and the other one wore jeans. They probably thought that I was a youngster.

“The day after the incident, I went to the Law Enforcement office at the terminus but all I had to show was my bruises.”

She says after being told she had too few details to make a case, she felt discouraged and also didn’t lay a charge with SAPS.

“I want people to take note of their surroundings because I didn’t, and I ended up hurt and I am still traumatised after what happened.”

