Chain-snatching is on the rise in the Cape Town CBD and the public is urged to be vigilant.

This as police made arrests last week with the help of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID).

Muneeb Hendricks, the safety and security manager at the CCID, says chain-snatching is one of the prevalent petty crimes that “can easily be prevented if people take the necessary precautions”.

Chain-snatchers target anyone wearing visible gold or silver chains around their necks.

WARNING: Muneeb

“That said, most of our victims are women, although recently one of the victims was a man.

“Since January 2022, we have had a couple of incidents, but they seem to be on the increase.

“We urge members of the public not to wear expensive jewellery that is visible when they are walking in town.

“If they are wearing jewellery, it should be hidden from sight under a shirt or T-shirt or removed.”

Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “Cape Town police have seen an increase in reported robbery cases where victims are targeted and personal belongings taken from them.

“The public is urged not to walk with personal belongings openly and always be aware of their surroundings and try to walk in groups if possible.

“Anyone who is a victim of robberies is urged to report it to the police.”

Hendricks says people who notice suspicious activities or who feel threatened can call or message their WhatsApp line on 082 415 7127.

[email protected]