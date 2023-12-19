Shoppers have been warned to watch out for skelms who pounce at Canal Walk’s toilets. The Milnerton Community Policing Forum (CPF) issued a statement on Facebook about seven robbery incidents which they say took place at Cape Town’s largest shopping centre.

They ask for people to be vigilant when visiting the mall at this time of year. They say on Friday a victim reportedly went into the toilet, where a suspect pretended to fall to the ground and then robbed the young man when he tried to help. The CPF says: “The victim was on his way to the bathroom when a man ‘stumbled and fell’ in front of him.

“When he went to assist, he was robbed by the same man and his accomplices. On reporting the theft, he was told he was the seventh victim of a similar trick.” Shoppers have been warned to watch out for skelms who pounce on their prey at the toilets of one of the biggest malls in the city. However, the CPF said they couldn’t verify this information, but said they were alerted to another incident, where a child was pickpocketed at the games arcade and his brand-new cellphone was apparently stolen. The CPF says: “Milnerton SAPS have advised us that they will be placing additional members at the mall over the festive season to curb these incidents of crime.”