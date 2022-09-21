The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements has unveiled a new scam doing the rounds requesting mense to pay for government housing assistance. According to the department, it became aware of a Facebook account: RDP House Application 2022/2023, where scammers are posing as department officials facilitating approvals of houses, keys and title deeds.

It said that in the latest incident, a resident in Cape Town arrived at the department office in anticipation of the receipt of a housing opportunity. The woman paid more than R2 000 into the bank account given to her by the scammers in what they alleged would be used to process her approval letter for one of the housing projects currently underway in Mitchells Plain. “This particular Facebook account is but one of many online housing scams preying on vulnerable residents. Residents should be aware that no payment is required to be placed on the housing demand database [ie waiting list], to apply for a housing subsidy, or any related government housing service,” the department said.

It also noted scams have increasingly been reported and appears on different platforms on social media which requests residents to either pay a deport or holding fee for a government house, to pay to be approved for a government housing opportunity or pay for the processing of an application. Khamiela August, acting head of department, said it was the most vulnerable who get uitgevang. “In many instances, vulnerable residents fall prey to these scams in the hope of being assisted, or bumped up on the waiting list, for a government housing opportunity. In most cases, money exchanged due to fraudulent scams is not recovered.

“The latest victim, the department is aware of, was scammed of over R2 000 by a certain ‘Mr Mashilo’ she met on a Facebook account. ‘Mr Mashilo’ presented himself as a department of human settlements’ official and provided various fraudulent paperwork as proof that the resident will be assisted with a house. “Residents should be aware that no government official should ask you to pay any amount of cash for government housing services,” August said. She said mense must note that to be considered for a government housing opportunity, they need to be registered on the database of their municipality.