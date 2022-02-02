The City of Cape Town wants to warn residents of fraudsters and scammers who prey on desperate jobseekers by providing fake opportunities with the City.

There is a syndicate posing as City officials trying to scam people into paying them money in exchange for jobs at the City of Cape Town.

The scammers send SMSes to unsuspecting people telling them to meet them at the Civic Centre and bring money with them to secure the job.

The victims are then redirected to an internet café to create Gmail accounts, to which they will be sent “medical certificates”.

“This is very sad and a serious crime targeting the jobless at a time when unemployment is high and people are desperate to provide for their families.

“We understand that our residents are desperate for jobs, however, we appeal to them to be extra vigilant,” says the City.

Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services, Theresa Uys, says: “The City would never ask for money from those applying for vacancies, internships, and temporary work opportunities.

“I want to encourage those who have applied for jobs to keep safe the reference number and the title of the job that they have applied for.

“Should someone phone or contact you, ask the caller for these specific details.

“If they cannot give you these details, then you should know that it is a bogus call.”

The City said it advertises jobs in newspapers, on the City’s website in the careers section, and other career pages such as LinkedIN.

Graduate Internship Programmes (GIP) can be accessed on https://jobjack.co.za .

[email protected]