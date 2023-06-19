A father from Belhar says he received “the best Father’s Day gift” after his desperate plea for help to get his three-year-old son off the cold streets was answered. Community members showed that it truly takes a village to raise a child, when they immediately jumped into action to help the drug-addicted couple get their toddler into a safe place.

The man’s neighbour, Jerome Herdien, said he went to the family's broken house out of concern for the little boy. “Knowing that both parents are on drugs, I felt compelled to go over and ask if everything is OK, especially in this cold winter. “The father basically started to beg me to get social services involved because they couldn’t handle living in such circumstances anymore, especially seeing his child suffer. He told me he feels powerless,” Jerome explained.

He said the father’s plea brought tears to his eyes. “He asked me to make a short clip and as I was filming, just seeing that precious, innocent face and this father being so open, even in this vulnerable moment, really touched me. “Yes, he’s on drugs, but he’s still a loving and caring father who knows that his child deserves better.”

TAKEN CARE OF: The three-year-old boy Jerome decided to post the clip on his business WhatsApp group, Belhar Transport Group, and said that within minutes, mense pledged to donate money towards food for the seuntjie. By 8pm on Saturday, the news had spread and the boy was fetched by social services. Jerome said that even though it was a bittersweet moment, the father thanked the community for their help and believes that his child will be well taken care of.

“There are fathers out there who are present in your life but don’t even care. I salute this father for reaching out and admitting to his mistakes. As a community, we didn’t judge him.” SUKKEL: Broken Belhar home Jerome said that their next task is to help the couple get into a rehab and rebuild their home so that they can start afresh. Social Development spokesperson Esther Lewis confirmed the child has been taken to a place of safety.