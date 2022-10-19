A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend on Christmas Day two years ago. Zukile Phuphu was 20 years old when he was charged with the murder of Sibonokuhle Ndesana from Langa.

Phuphu beat the young Sibonokuhle to death. Her body was found in his bed on Boxing Day. Tuesday, he appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where he made his plea. Sibonokuhle’s last Facebook post about her relationship was: “2nd Christmas with my baby.”

EATEN TO DEATH: Sibonokuhle Ndesana A few days later, her mom Andiswa, 36, was told she was dead. “I suspect that he beat her to death but the boy’s mother said contradicting things to the police. “She said skollies attacked them and beat her up with a golf stick but to us, she said they had an argument and when she checked on them my daughter was injured and unresponsive.

“She poured water on her and put her to bed. When she looked through the window she realised that she was still in the same position as she left her on Christmas Day.” Andiswa said Sibonokuhle had a swollen eye and marks on her neck. The Du Noon Gender Equality organisation has been attending the court case since last year.