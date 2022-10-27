A woman says she fears for her life as cops search for her boyfriend, who allegedly tried to kill her by dousing her shack with petrol and setting it alight. Siphokazi Ntsabo, 36, from Kalkfontein tells the Daily Voice that her 38-year-old berk the suspect, Joseph Kune, 38, threatened to kill her this past weekend.

“He punched me the day before he tried to kill me, so I went to Kuils River police station and I was told to get the J88 form. I went to many places before I got it and while I was out, he called me on the phone and threatened to kill me. She says had a gut feeling that her life was in danger. “I went to my friend’s place and told her that I had a bad feeling, and feared being alone in my shack.

“I was told that he climbed on my neighbour’s roof and then came into my yard and then he poured petrol and set my shack alight.” Siphokazi says her outjtie fled and is still on the run. “He didn’t care about the other people in the yard, they also lost their homes, five shacks were gutted that night. We have been left with nothing and he is nowhere to be found. I will not feel safe until he is behind bars.”

WRECKAGE: The remains of Siphokazi Ntsabo’s shack The tearful woman adds that she had been in a relationship with the suspect for four years. “He wasn’t always abusive. I was quite shocked in June when he bit my index finger and I didn’t think much of it until it was swollen and infected,” she says. “I spent two weeks in Tygerberg Hospital. I laid a case with the police but he begged me to drop it because he had just started a job.