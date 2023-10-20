George Schutte, 35, made his first appearance in court on charges of theft and money laundering after allegedly receiving the funds stolen from the Dutch Reformed Church of South Africa in Bellville.

A Bellville man was busted for allegedly stealing money from a pension fund for priests.

Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi explains that the Serious Commercial Crime Investigations team arrested Schutte after it was found that millions of rands paid to a pension fund of the church ended up in his bank account.

“It is reported that the Dutch Reformed Church of South Africa based in Bellville were mandated to administer the priest’s pension funds,” Vukubi said.

“Stephanie van der Merwe [who is now dead] was employed by the church as the Pension Funds Administrator.