Police are investigating the murder of a young outjie who was gunned down yesterday morning in Zain’s Parkrite Shopping Centre in Belhar. This is the same winkel where an eight-year-old meisie was shot and injured by crossfire on Sunday.

Police spokesperson captain Frederick van Wyk says the motive can be gang-related, although mense in the community claim the victim, Nicholas Jones, 18, is innocent. “Belhar police are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident on Tuesday at about 9:40am at the corners of Donkin Street and Heerengracht Street, Belhar, where a 18-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded,” Van Wyk says. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. Motive can be gang-related.”

SO jong: Nicholas Jones, 18, killed The teen’s hartseer mother Careen says she was busy washing clothes when someone called her to tell her Nicholas had been shot. “When I got to him, toe sien ek hy is nie meer hier nie. I was told he was sweeping and took the bin inside and that was when it happened,” she says. “I sent him to the shop to buy me coffee, then my other son came to fetch it as Nicholas was busy. He used to help out at the shop by sweeping and mopping.