A UWC student was shot dead during an armed robbery gone wrong in Kern Crescent, Belhar. The student was identified as Kamva Dasi, 22. He lived in the student residence in Harmony Street before he was killed on Saturday night.

Belhar Community Police Forum spokesperson Ismael Arnold said Dasi was a third-year accounting student from Mthatha. “Six students went to withdraw money and were followed by a black/blue Golf Mk1. On their way back, they were attacked,” he says. “The car stopped next to them and robbed them at gunpoint, a scuffle broke out and one student was hit in the neck and was declared dead on scene.

DEADLY: Cops at the scene in Kern Crescent in Belhar on Saturday evening. “The other five students who witnessed the murder, their names are being withheld. “This all comes after the CPF has pleaded with the councillor for LEAP officers to be deployed in the area. “Student robberies have escalated in the last 16 months due to new student accommodation in the area where the shooting incident took place which is near South Point and had become a major concern.”

“Students go to South Point to socialise however they break all kinds of by-laws such as drinking and urinating in public whereas Belhar is a peaceful and quiet area.” Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting and said a murder case has been opened for investigation. “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at 10.37pm at Kern’s Crescent, Belhar where a 22-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. A murder case was registered for investigation.”

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.” When Daily Voice visited the area where the incident took place, we were met with frightened students who were too scared to speak and claimed not to know anything about the incident. Tributes for Dasi have poured in on social media.

STRUCK: Kamva Dasi, 22, was a third-year accounting student. UWC deputy vice-chancellor Matete Madiba says: “The University of the Western Cape is traumatised and saddened to learn of the murder of our student, Mr Kamva Dasi. We are devastated that his young life has been cut short.” “The university has reached out and is in contact with his immediate family. The campus community – including students and staff is in a state of grief. “Counselling has been offered to all affected and our full support will be provided in all instances.”