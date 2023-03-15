An uncle from Belhar has started his own taxi business on WhatsApp, which he hopes will benefit the less fortunate in his area. Jerome Herdien, 45, says the idea came to him in June 2021 when he was on social media and saw how mense from underprivileged areas were complaining about the price, safety and reliability of existing e-hailing services.

“I started the WhatsApp Transport Group and introduced the idea to drivers who I knew were looking for work or who needed to make an extra few rands to feed their families,” he says. “We started with the aim to eliminate some of the elements that have been a concern to the communities.” Herdien has 10 drivers and 658 loyal clients so far.

“The drivers bring me all necessary documents and I interview them. If they pass, I draw up a folder for them and they pay R100 per month to be on the WhatsApp Transport Group,” explains the former security manager. DRIVER: Debbie Leibrandt “The clients then say where they want to be and the driver gives a thumbs up and goes private with the client after logging the drive on the drivers group.” Herdien says they try to keep the cost as low as possible, claiming it will always be lower than his competitors.