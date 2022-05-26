Belhar residents got a skrik when they were awoken by gunshots shortly after midnight on Wednesday, as a 51-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown shooters. According to residents, Benjamin Heuvel, aka Aartappel, was shot while walking on the corner of Barnard and Molteno Street just after midnight but they did not know why he was out so late.

“He would walk around and just be a guy that skarrels here in the area but we got a skrik to see him lying here in the road,” said a 60-year-old male resident. “We just know him as Aartappel and I do not know what he was doing here so late because I heard he stays on the other side of Belhar. I was in my house when I heard the shots. I came outside after 20 minutes and then I saw him lying there.” While the Daily Voice was on the scene on Wednesday, a 58-year-old resident said she was shocked to see Aartappel’s body on the ground.

“In total there were about eight shots and I heard from other people that two guys were seen running away.” SCENE: Sand covers bloody ground after shooting The Daily Voice was able to find neighbours of Benjamin who revealed that he had no family in the area and had been living at different addresses in Belhar for the last few years. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident and says the motive for the shooting is unknown.