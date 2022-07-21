Belhar residents say they are gatvol of drug dens and illegal scrapyards in the area after a 44-year-old man was shot dead in his home just after midnight on Tuesday. A resident said Mario Coulsen was killed in his Tulbagh Crescent home at 12.10am by a group of unknown men, and revealed the victim, known as Gatto, was selling drugs out of the home.

“People were shocked because he was a former gangster who was doing right but then we found out that the house was actually a drug den – it is still unacceptable because innocent children were also at that house at the time.” The resident added at least three men were seen leaving the house after the shooting. “We only discovered about the drugs when people started speaking about the shooting.

“It came as a shock to me but I knew he was a gang member back in the day.” When the Daily Voice visited the scene, a family member refused to speak to us. Godfrey Leng, Belhar CPF chairperson, said the shooting in Tulbagh Crescent was gang-related.