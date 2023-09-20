A Belhar family is in mourning after a father of two was shot and killed in an apparent case of mistaken identity. Teshwill Jenica, 47, aka Boenie, was shot in front of his house in Nederberg Crescent, Belhar on Tuesday morning while taking the rubbish bin outside.

According to his aunt Muriel Pieterse, the bullet was not meant for Teshwill but for her grandson, who is a former gang member. She says the shooting took place shortly after the children had left for school. “Tuesdays are bin days by us, so he took the bin out and I heard four gunshots go off, when I came outside he was lying in the road,” Muriel told the Daily Voice.

“I went to him and he still mumbled but I couldn’t hear anything, after that the blood came out of his mouth and then he died on the scene. “The incident took place just after the kids went to school.” She says Teshwill was like a son to her and the family is hartseer that he was killed in such a violent manner.

“I have been raising him since he was a baby, he has two children and his daughter is in university. He was not involved in any gangs, he was a very quiet person,” the aunty explained. “We know the person who shot him, my grandson still ran after him and took the gun but SAPS took them both.” It is believed that after shooting Teshwill, the killer fled but the the dead dad’s friends managed to catch him.

They apparently also took his firearm and moered him before police arrived at the scene and he was taken to a hospital. Muriel added: “They weren’t meant to shoot Teshwill, they were looking for my other kleinkind, he is 21 but he left his dinge and he is no longer involved in gangsterism. “He was for two years at Bosasa but SAPS took him this morning from the scene to the station.”