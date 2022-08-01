A heartbroken Belhar family is mourning the loss of a 35-year-old man who was shot around the corner from his home on Saturday night, just hours before his 36th birthday. Family of Craig Muller say the mechanic passed away at 7.40pm after he was shot by an unknown man after leaving his house.

“Craig was helping his father at their house and was going somewhere quickly when he was approached by a guy who shot him a few times before running away,” says an elderly relative. “Both he and his father are mechanics and they were working on a car before he left. “We are not sure where he was going when the guy came to shoot him.”

The 60-year-old family member says the father of three was an innocent man. Craig Muller was shot by an unknown man after leaving his house. Picture supplied “Craig would not even talk back to anybody, he was a truly innocent person that did not bother anybody, so the shooting is a complete mystery to us. “He had three sons aged 15, 10 and seven and would just work for them.

“Even if he had an argument with his father over work or something, he would just listen and do what he was told. “Today (Sunday) would have been his birthday and the family would have had a small celebration for him but now they have to deal with his funeral instead.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the shooting.