A WELCOME Estate couple who were captured verbally assaulting and threatening laaities on a school bus have made their first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court. Waleed and Zainab Arnold are now facing charges of assault, intimidation and crimen injuria after the vuilbek video surfaced over the weekend.

The spat allegedly arose from a social media post made by a teen girl attending Groote Schuur High School about two meisies at San Souci High School. While the couple deny their daughter made the post, they claim she was bullied in a private school bus and admit to boarding the bus on school property to confront the alleged bullies. WhatsApp Image 2025-02-11 at 14.22.54.jpeg In the six-minute clip, captured by someone on the bus, the couple is heard using vuil taal towards the children and one child is allegedly slapped.

The couple board the bus and demand to know the faces of the girls allegedly behind the bullying. It is alleged that the father then klapped a 14-year-old girl. “Se vir my wie is die n****** hier. Is die die n***, ken jy vir my jou n***? Wiet jy wat ek kan maak met jou? Ek maak jou binne in jou p***. Hoor wat ek vir jou se. Ek sal jou n p*** op San Souci gaan maak. Hulle dink hulle ken gangsters?”, the father is heard saying.

The mother then demands the numbers of the children’s parents, as she shouts: “Give me your mother’s number... What were you trying to achieve? “Are you a girl or are you a p***?” WhatsApp Image 2025-02-11 at 14.29.00.jpeg Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms criminal cases were opened at Claremont Police Station and the couple were arrested.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Zainab admits to vloeking at the children but denies her husband klapped the teen girl. She says her daughter’s phone was stolen a week earlier at Groote Schuur and they believe a teen at San Souci made the social media post. She says she boarded the bus because her child had received threats that she would be moered on the bus.

The mom says: “Nobody assaulted a child. I did verbally assault them to protect my child. I don’t stand for bullying, cyber-bullying and children who give false statements to the police.” Asked whether she regretted her actions now that they are facing criminal charges, she said: “I don’t have to answer that.” Advocate Bruce Hendricks representing the victims says they have obtained J88 reports from a medical doctor highlighting the assaults.

He says: “It is our view that irrespective of what led up to the disagreement between the children, the actions and conduct of the parents were unlawful. “For a grown man to threaten minor children with violence is unacceptable and for this reason we have obtained protection orders against both parents. “The children on the bus are terrified they will return. This matter could have been handled amicably had they gone to the parents.