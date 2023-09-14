A professional bee catcher has raised her concerns about Strandfontein residents’ “illegal ways” of dealing with their bee problems. The Daily Voice reported on the swarming bees experienced by residents in Recife Road.

Audrey de Jongh from Infinity Bees, a professional bee removal service, was alerted to the buzzing problem and found two swarms. RISKY: Leave bees to the pros. “[The first one] was a very big swarm. We rushed over but the swarm had moved onto a neighbour three houses down, and clustered on the ground and his black wheelie bin. “The neighbour moved the bin to get into his driveway and the bees moved on, disturbed.

“We placed a baited hive so the bees can find it and move in peacefully. The box was removed from the area and taken to our apiary away from people,” De Jongh explained. However, everything didn’t go according to plan for the second swarm that was stationed inside a wall cavity. “There is another big swarm at [a neighbouring house], but my client said the neighbour won’t do anything about it, but he dropped the Doom foggers in there,” De Jongh explained.

The swarm was “freaked out and swarmed off”, she added, and was still missing. “It is illegal to kill bees and what this person did was put the whole community at risk, especially those who are allergic,” De Jongh said. CONCERN: Swarm in Recife Road, Strandfontein. The poor attempt was dangerous and bee catching should be left to the pros, she warned.

“People, along with their dogs were killed in Gauteng while trying to kill bees in an owl box. “A travelling swarm is not dangerous. They are in fact very vulnerable,” De Jongh said. “Travelling bees will move on after a few days. A swarm hanging in a bunch like grapes is just resting and will move on. If agitated they will attack.