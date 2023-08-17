A Bonteheuwel man accused of murdering his girlfriend in her sleep has been referred to Valkenberg Hospital to consult with a district surgeon. Waleed Khan, 49, made his second appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court yesterday for the murder of his girlfriend Anelle Jantjies.

The shocking incident in Firethorn Street on Sunday saw a large group gather as Khan was marched out of his house in handcuffs. GONE: Anelle Jantjies of Bonteheuwel. At the time, ward councillor Angus McKenzie explained that someone had alerted police to the murder at Khan’s home and on arrival, police found the 36-year-old mom lying in a bed after she had been shot in the mouth. Khan allegedly handed over his firearm but what led up to the murder remains unclear.

In the few minutes he stood in the dock on Monday, he told magistrate Sean Lea he had been in Karl Bremer, Valkenberg, and a mental hospital for schizophrenia. Khan is facing charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, reports the Cape Argus. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says: “The matter is postponed until 15 September for observation. The accused has been referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital after consultation with a district surgeon,” he says.

Meanwhile, McKenzie says the community is happy that Khan is being incarcerated. “Waleed Khan is to remain in custody for at least 30 days to undergo psychological evaluation before he can be assessed to stand trial. “While shocked that his mental ability to stand trial is being assessed, it is encouraging that he will remain behind bars.